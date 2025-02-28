Core sector industries clock 4.6 per cent growth in January

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) The combined index of eight core industries increased by 4.6 per cent in January 2025, as compared to the same month of the previous year, according to data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Friday.

The production of cement, refinery products, coal, steel, fertilisers, and electricity recorded a positive growth in January this year, the figures showed.

The eight core industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

The cumulative growth rate of ICI from April to January 2024-25 works out to 4.4 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Coal production increased by 4.6 per cent in January over the same month of the previous year while its cumulative index increased by 6.0 per cent from April to January 2024-25 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Petroleum refinery production, which has a weight of 28.04 per cent in the index, increased by 8.3 per cent in January 2025 over January 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 3.3 per cent from April to January 2024-25 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Fertiliser production increased by 3.0 per cent in January 2025 over January 2024 as rabi sowing picked up momentum due to a better monsoon this year.

Steel production, which has a weight of 17.92 per cent in the index, increased by 3.7 per cent in January 2025 over January 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 5.9 per cent from April to January 2024-25 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Cement production (weight: 5.37 per cent) increased by 14.5 per cent in January 2025 over January 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 4.6 per cent from April to January 2024-25 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Electricity generation, which has a weight of 19.85 per cent in the index, increased by 1.3 per cent in January 2025 over January 2024 while Its cumulative index increased by 5.0 per cent from April to January 2024-25 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

However, the output of both crude oil and natural gas fell during the month.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.