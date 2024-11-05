Cops trace Karnataka man who sent threat to Salman Khan

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) A person, who earlier threatened Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, has been traced to Karnataka.

The Mumbai Police officials have identified the origin of the message received on the traffic police control to be from Karnataka. After this, a team of cops has been dispatched to nab the culprit in the bordering state of Maharashtra.

This is the third such incident in a span of 3 weeks where different people have threatened the Bollywood superstar demanding money from him in exchange for “security”.

Earlier, a person who allegedly issued death threats to Salman was nabbed from NOIDA in the NCR region. Prior to that, a person from Jharkhand sent threatening messages to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, and later issued an apology. Earlier, the person in question had portrayed himself to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and had asked for Rs 5 crore to settle the matter.

The traffic police had received a message stating that the message shouldn’t be taken lightly, and if Salman wants to end the feud with Lawrence then he has to pay Rs 5 crore to settle the matter. The message further stated that if Salman fails to do so then he will face a similar fate as slain politician Baba Siddique.

Baba Siddique, who joined Ajit Pawar faction of NCP, died after being shot at by unidentified persons on October 12. The firing took place outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique’s office near Colgate ground in Nirmal Nagar in the Bandra area of Mumbai. Salman and Baba Siddique were close friends as the politician held the constituency where Salman lives.

Baba Siddique’s Iftar parties were considered one of the high profile events of India’s entertainment capital. Several media reports state that Salman, who will be seen in a cameo appearance as Chulbul Pandey in the upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial ‘Singham Again’, is spending sleepless nights after Baba’s assassination as he was his close friend.

