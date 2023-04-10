Cop in Maha's Hingoli reports for duty dead drunk, to face probe

Hingoli (Maharashtra), April 10 (IANS) A heavily inebriated on-duty policeman has been served with a notice for a departmental probe and booked by his own staff, sending shockwaves in the establishment, officials said here on Monday.

The incident happened early on Sunday when accused, Sunil Mahadev Giri, 47, of Hingoli City Police Station was found dead drunk on duty during a night patrol.

During the night-patrol, Giri, in a fully tipsy state, somehow reached the Aundha Police Station for a check around 2 a.m.

However, the other policemen on duty were taken aback to see that he was stumbling, tottering, talking gibberish, unable to keep his eyes straight, and reeking strongly of liquor.

Seeing his condition, they informed the senior police officers who ordered a probe into the matter.

Based on a complaint filed by another policeman D. K. Naik, a case has been registered against Giri at the Aundha Police Station, which could pose ramifications for the cop.

"As per the Supreme Court guidelines in such cases involving public servants, Giri has been served with a show-cause notice and allowed to go pending a further departmental inquiry," Aundha Police Station in charge Inspector Vishwanath K. Zunjare told IANS.

The incident has created a sensation as during night duty, the police are expected to rush for the help of citizens in distress, or victims of road accidents or major crimes.

With the example of Giri who was stone-drunk and barely able to control himself or speak, many raised questions wondering how he could render assistance to any needy citizens in case of an emergency, especially in the dark hours.

