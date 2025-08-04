Coolie Diaries: When Rajinikanth gifted packets to all 350 members on set in Thailand after an action sequence!

Chennai, Aug 4 (IANS) Telugu star Nagarjuna, who plays a villain for the first time in his career in director Lokesh Kanakaraj's upcoming action extravaganza Coolie, featuring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, has now disclosed how Rajinikanth, while shooting in Thailand, gifted packets to all 350 members on the set in order to enable them to buy something for their children back home in India!

In a video clip that has now gone viral on social media, actor Nagarjuna was seen talking about his experience of working along with Superstar Rajinikanth in Coolie.

During the course of his speech, he said, "...There is nothing special to say about his (Rajinikanth's) acting and style. Even after all these years and after doing so many films, Rajini sir goes to the side and practices dialogues."

The actor then went on to disclose some details that showed the kind hearted nature of the Superstar.

Nagarjuna said, "We shot an action sequence at night for 17 days in Thailand. More than 350 people worked very hard. On the last day, Rajini sir called everyone and gave each of them a packet and asked them to take something for the children when they went back home. He is such a kind-hearted person. Working with him is a wonderful experience."

Although Nagarjuna did not tell what exactly was there in the packet, the impression that audiences got was that Rajinikanth had gifted the crew members money to enable them to buy something for their families back home in India.

Coolie has already triggered huge expectations. In fact, it has made headlines by becoming the highest overseas procurement for a Tamil film till date.

Rumours doing the rounds in the industry also suggest that director Lokesh Kanakaraj's much awaited action entertainer may well reach audiences in over a 100 countries around the world when the film hits screens on August 14 this yea

Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also stars stalwarts from the Indian film industry like Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir and Shruti Haasan.

Anirudh has composed the music for the film, marking his fourth consecutive film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Cinematography for the film is by Girish Gangadharan and editing is by Philomin Raj.

The film is keenly awaited as it will feature actors Sathyaraj and Rajinikanth together after almost 38 years. The two were last seen together in the superhit Tamil film 'Mr Bharath', which was released in 1986 and in which Sathyaraj played Rajinikanth's father. Interestingly, Sathyaraj had turned down offers to act in some of Rajinikanth's earlier films like 'Enthiran' and 'Sivaji'.

'Coolie', which is Rajinikanth's 171st film, will revolve around gold smuggling. Interestingly, director Lokesh Kanakaraj has disclosed that 'Coolie' will be a stand alone film and not a part of his Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

