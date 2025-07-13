Conway, Hay, Neesham and Robinson called into NZ's T20I squad for Zimbabwe tri-series

Christchurch, July 13 (IANS) Devon Conway, Mitch Hay, Jimmy Neesham and Tim Robinson are added to New Zealand's T20I squad in Harare for the upcoming Tri-Series against Zimbabwe and South Africa.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said wicketkeeper-batter Conway will replace Finn Allen for the full T20I series, after the latter was ruled out with a foot injury earlier this week.

Allen picked up a foot injury while playing for the San Francisco Unicorns in the Major League Cricket tournament in the United States.

“We’re really gutted for Finn. I was looking forward to working with him and to see him continue his form from the MLC but unfortunately injuries happen. We’re lucky to be able to call on someone of Devon’s quality to replace Finn," New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said.

Hay, Neesham and Robinson will join the squad as additional cover for Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra, who are involved in the Major League Cricket tournament final on Monday.

Walter said he was prepared to expand the squad. “We knew there’d be a possibility that a handful of players could be involved in the MLC final on Monday, so we’re bringing in Mitch, Jimmy and Tim as possible replacements.”

The triangular series kicks off with a contest between the host Zimbabwe and South Africa on Monday. New Zealand will play South Africa in their first Tri-Series match on Wednesday.

Each side will play the other twice before a final which will be played on July 26.

Tri-series fixtures:

July 14 - Zimbabwe v South Africa

July 16 - South Africa v New Zealand

July 18 - Zimbabwe v New Zealand

July 20 - Zimbabwe v South Africa

July 22 - New Zealand v South Africa

July 24 - Zimbabwe v New Zealand

July 26 - Final

