BFI’s interim panel assures timely elections within World Boxing’s Aug 31 deadline

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) The Interim Committee of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has reaffirmed its commitment to adhering to the directive of the World Boxing by ensuring that the national federation elections will be held within the stipulated deadline of August 31.

The world body, after reviewing the roadmap and deliberations held with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president during discussions in Lausanne, has recently extended the tenure of the Interim Committee. This decision came with a formal note of appreciation, acknowledging the committee’s effective functioning and its significant strides in restoring transparency and stability within India’s boxing administration.

World Boxing had appointed an interim committee in April this year to run day-to-day affairs after the BFI elections were stalled due to court battles.

“World Boxing has clearly mandated that the BFI elections be held before August 31, and as the Interim Committee, we are fully committed to delivering free and fair polls within that timeline. At the same time, it is important to reaffirm that the autonomy of the National Federation is governed by the framework laid down by the World Body.

"While we respect the intent behind the IOA’s formation of a three-member fact-finding committee, the process underway is already transparent, accountable, and well-documented. All key action points and developments have been formally communicated to both the IOA and the Ministry, ensuring complete institutional clarity.

"With all information already in the public domain, there is little left to be uncovered. Our focus remains firmly on ensuring a smooth, lawful, and timely transition in the best interest of Indian boxing,” said Col. Arun Malik (Retd.), Executive Director, BFI and Member of the Interim Committee.

The committee has also ensured India’s continued participation in international tournaments, resumed national training camps, and facilitated preparations for upcoming major international competitions.

It also said that discussions on the roadmap for conducting the elections have been held with the global governing body, as the committee continues to steer Indian boxing toward stability and progress.

“The performances of Indian boxers over the past three months, since the Interim Committee took charge, have not only been applauded by the World Body but also by top boxing nations across Asia. India has consistently been among the top three performing countries in major international tournaments during this period.

"It is a matter of immense pride that we’ve been able to deliver such results in a short span of time. This progress is a clear reflection of what a transparent system and committed governance can achieve in driving the growth and excellence of the sport,” Col. Malik further said.

On Saturday, Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha formed a Sahdev Yadav-led fact-finding committee to ascertain reasons for the delay in holding BFI polls and suggest a roadmap for “fair and timely elections”.

The principle of autonomy of the National Federation remains paramount, as recognised by the global governing structure of the sport. It is worth recalling that a similar committee formed by the IOA in the past was set aside by the Delhi Court, which upheld the federation’s autonomy, the interim panel said.

In the current context too, the only challenges to a smooth transition stem from ongoing legal proceedings - issues that require focused resolution without undermining the functioning of the interim body. The Interim Committee remains committed to upholding this autonomy while ensuring all steps are aligned with legal, administrative, and international expectations," it added.

