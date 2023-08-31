Contestants unite for 'Teams Week' on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) In the upcoming 'Teams Week' of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13', the contestants will be seen forming three teams, and will perform stunts like -- 'Vendetta', 'block, jump, rescue', and a time-bound stunt which involves boxes of different kinds of creepy crawlies.

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the stunt based reality show recently saw the elimination of actress Anjum Fakih. The show depicts the marvel of human potential and bravery.

The current line up of contestants are -- Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, Arjit Taneja, Dino James, Nyra Banerjee, Rashmeet Kaur, Sheezan Khan, Shiv Thakare, and Soundous Moufakir.

Each team will be captained by a contestant chosen through votes and have two members. The team that earns the most points will be protected from the threat of elimination, but keeping a high score will be no cakewalk with never-seen-before challenges catching the daredevils off guard.

The journey of daunting stunts will kick off with the Vendetta stunt that will evoke both the fear of heights and a competitive spirit. For this stunt, members of two rival teams are expected to balance themselves on a rig suspended over a water body, pluck out the hashtag from their side of the rig, and plant it on the opponent’s side.

The contestants have the leeway to push their opponent out of their way and have them dive into the water body below the rig. The second stunt will send shock and panic coursing through the khiladis. This challenge entails three contestants out of which one will be the guide, the second will don a costume and the third will endure an electric shock.

The guide will have to show the costume wearer the way along a pathway and in case the latter makes a mistake, the third member of the team will be punished with a jolt of shock. The third time-bound stunt involves three boxes of different kinds of creepy crawlies. This challenge dictates that the first contestant must secure the key, and pass it on to the second contestant, who hands it to the third contestant. The last one must unlock the box and the team that aces this stunt in the least amount of time wins.

One of the most hectic stunts of the upcoming week is the 'block, jump, rescue' stunt. This feat will require the contestants to jump from a height and that will lend momentum to the other contestant, who falls into a water body. This water-bound khiladi must then get on a speedboat that shall take them to a chopper; they must climb the steps of its ladder and hold on to it till the chopper drops them at a designated location, where they must activate a detonator and tick off a blast.

In the following luck-based stunt, the contestants will have to choose between two pathways, and if they choose poorly, they will be at the mercy of a dynamite that shatters the glass below their feet.

Not knowing what dangers lie ahead can whip up the worst kind of fear and this is the element that’s explored in the next stunt. It involves two identical tunnels, except that one has light and the other doesn’t. Two contestants must venture into these tunnels and the khiladi who can see the dangers must guide the one finding their way through the darkness and have them unlock boxes in the tunnel.

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' airs on Colors.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.