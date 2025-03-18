'Conspiracy, provocation', leaders react to Nagpur violence

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) The violence in Nagpur has drawn sharp reactions from political leaders across parties. The incident, which erupted after a protest by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal supporters, has sparked heated debates regarding its origins and motives behind it.

Shiv Sena(UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi condemned the violence, stating, “This was a planned conspiracy, executed under a well-thought-out political strategy by those who had issues with Maharashtra. This narrative, which originated in Delhi, was brought to Maharashtra and implemented. Behind this violence, there is a clear backdrop of provocation. From CM Devendra Fadnavis to his cabinet ministers, provocative statements were made."

She further criticised the Maharashtra government, adding, “CM Devendra Fadnavis is pushing Maharashtra into underdevelopment, creating an environment where no one will want to invest in the state. Law and order have been shattered, and you are misleading and provoking the people. It is shameful that such violence took place. Nitin Gadkari himself stated that, to date, no such incident has ever occurred in Nagpur. The so-called 'double-engine' government they claim is actually a 'double disaster' government.”

Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande voicing her concern, said, “I strongly condemn this serious incident. Who started it and who spread the rumours, this is very dangerous and frightening.”

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari appealed for peace, stating, “I humbly appeal to the residents there that peace, harmony, and calm must be restored at all costs and I directly blame the Bharatiya Janata Party and its associated organisations, along with the state government, for fuelling the fire that was already burning.”

BJP leaders, too, weighed in on the incident, claiming it is a conspiracy.

BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule described the violence as “unprecedented”, adding, “The unfortunate incident that occurred in Nagpur has never been seen before. The way this incident took place it is a clear case of conspiracy.”

BJP MLA Sanjay Upadhyay was more direct in his comments, saying, “In Nagpur, the way Hindu vehicles were set on fire, the police were attacked, and Hindus were targeted. I stand in support of every Hindu who faced atrocities. The perpetrators and those behind the conspiracy must be exposed, and actions like bulldozer operations should be taken against them.”

According to police reports, the violence erupted after VHP and Bajrang Dal supporters gathered near Shivaji Maharaj's statue in Mahal to protest against Aurangzeb’s tomb.

During the protest, they allegedly burned a photograph of Aurangzeb and a symbolic grave wrapped in a green cloth filled with grass.

This act reportedly led to rumours that sacred verses had been set on fire, which escalated tensions.

As tensions mounted, around 80-100 individuals became aggressive, hurling stones at police officers and setting vehicles on fire. Some reports even claimed that knives were thrown at security personnel. The police responded with lathi charge and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Authorities have since detained around 50 individuals in connection with the violence, and a heavy police force has been deployed to maintain law and order in the area.

As investigations continue, political leaders continue to weigh in, each blaming the other for the violence that has marred the peace in Nagpur.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.