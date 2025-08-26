Congress woman panchayat member’s suicide sparks political row in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 26 (IANS) A political storm has erupted in Aryanad, on the outskirts of the state capital of Kerala, following the death by suicide of S. Sreeja (47), a Congress member of the Aryanad grama panchayat.

Her death has triggered a war of words between the Congress and the CPI(M), turning the tragedy into a flashpoint ahead of the upcoming local body elections.

Local Congress leaders allege that Sreeja took the extreme step after being subjected to relentless mental harassment by the CPI(M).

They claimed that the Left party had branded her a “financial fraudster” over her personal borrowings through chit funds and microfinance groups.

On Monday, posters accusing her of fraud appeared across her ward, while the CPI(M) held a public meeting on the issue the same day.

Her husband, Jayan, a daily-wage labourer, recalled that Sreeja had been inconsolable on Monday night. “She cried the whole night and was heartbroken despite our efforts to comfort her,” he said.

On Tuesday morning, she was found unconscious at home after allegedly consuming agricultural acid and later died in the hospital.

Ratheesh, a Youth Congress worker, squarely blamed the local CPI(M) leadership for her death. “She had some debts and was ready to clear them by August 31. But instead of resolving the matter, CPI(M) leaders tried to malign her for political gain,” he alleged.

However, CPI(M) local committee president, Viju Mohan, named by Congress workers, denied the charges. “We had received complaints from those to whom she owed money. Since she was one of us, we tried to handle it carefully. The meeting was political, not personal,” Mohan said.

Sreeja was well-regarded as a grassroots social worker and had been active in development initiatives in her ward.

In the last local body elections, she wrested the Kottakkakom ward, a CPI(M) stronghold, for the UDF with a comfortable majority.

With polls due in December, she had already expressed her intention to contest again, either as a Congress candidate or as an independent.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan lashed out at the ruling party, saying, “It is shocking that a party like CPI(M) hounded a popular woman leader. The police must probe and act against those who humiliated her with public meetings,” said Satheesan.

For the locals, Sreeja’s death is not just a personal tragedy but also a stark reminder of how bitter political rivalries continue to overshadow local governance in Kerala.

