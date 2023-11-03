Congress legislator Kuzhalnadan urges youths to fight corruption

Kochi, Nov 3 (IANS) Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan, who has been accusing Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter Veena Vijayan of "corrupt deals", on Friday urged the youths to come to the forefront to fight corruption.

"I alone will not be able to do it and hence request socially committed youths in the state to come to the forefront to fight corruption in the state," said the lawyer-turned legislator.

Kuzhalnadan has been attacking both the chief minister and his daughter inside and outside the assembly ever since a vernacular media brought out a report on "corrupt dealing" of Veena's IT firm.

A report of Income Tax Settlement Board stated that Veena's IT firm Exalogic was paid Rs 1.72 crore for no services by CMRL- a Kochi based mining firm.

"I have sent four letters to a few government departments and RTI queries. Even after the time for replies has lapsed, I have not got an answer and this is being done to cover corruption cases related to the chief minister," said Kuzhalnadan.

He pointed out the Vijayan government is "engaged" in funding their leaders "corrupt dealings".

He said that information on repayment Kerala State Rubber Cooperative Ltd (RUBCO) has to make to the state government has been denied.

In 2019, RUBCO was given Rs 238 crore by the state government and it was supposed to pay back in 11 installments.

