Congress to launch nationwide stir to support installation of Ambedkar's statue at Gwalior HC premises

Bhopal, June 10 (IANS) After a proposal to install B.R. Ambedkar's statue at the premises of the Gwalior bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court was opposed following a dispute between a group of lawyers, the Congress has planned to highlight the issue before the people.

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari said on Tuesday that his party would launch a political movement to seek public consent for the installation of B.R. Ambedkar's statue at the court premises.

Congress is in favour of installing Ambedkar's statue at the court premises.

Patwari added that the Congress will launch social awareness and political movement to protect the Constitution of the country.

"The initiative was taken to recognise the efforts of Ambedkar and his contribution in shaping India's Constitution," the State Congress Chief said while briefing the media persons at the party headquarters in Bhopal.

He added that the proposal to install the statue was started after approval from the High Court, however, the process was halted following a dispute taking place between lawyers.

"Those who opposed the installation of statue are BJP-RSS associated people (lawyers), and the Congress' will oppose their stance. Those who opposed the statue, should apologise and let it happen in the interest of the Constitution," Patwari said.

Prior to addressing the media, Patwari had also written a letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai, seeking his intervention in the matter last month.

In his letter to the CJI, the Congress leader had requested for his direction to get the Ambedkar's statue installed with the consent of all sections of the people.

Earlier in March this year, a group of lawyers opposing the proposed development had held a protest at the High Court's premises, which later resulted in a clash with another group of lawyers.

The dispute took yet another turn earlier, when a group of lawyers allegedly tried to block the site of the statue by hoisting the national flag there.

According to one group of lawyers, application to have a statue of Ambedkar installed in the premises was sent to the High Court in February after which a committee to examine the request allowed it.

However, objections to the move allegedly forced the committee to review its decision, although the Registrar at the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Yuval Raghuvanshi, passed an order allowing the installation of the statue.

In a letter dated April 21, the Registrar had recommended that, "Since the statue of Ambedkar, who is the architect of the Indian Constitution, has already been installed in the Supreme Court of India, therefore, if a few advocates are opposing, we should ignore the same and work it to be completed accordingly."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.