Congress crying because of by-polls, says MP Agriculture Min on claim of fertiliser shortage 

Bhopal, Oct 18 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Farmer Welfare and Agriculture Development Minister Adal Singh Kansana on Friday ruled out Congress' allegation on shortage and black marketing of DAP fertilisers in the state.

The minister said that a shortage of DAP fertiliser was reported in a couple of districts, however, fresh stocks were provided within a week. If the shortage of fertilisers is reported, the government will resolve the issue.

Responding to Congress' allegation, Kansana said that the Opposition was trying to mislead the farmers. "Congress crying for fertilisers because the by-elections are announced in Madhya Pradesh. Once the elections are over, Congress will go into sleep mode again," Kansana told IANS.

On Thursday, former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh alleged that in the absence of DAP, the government is supplying NKP fertiliser, which is substandard and not effective.

Responding to this, Kansana said, "Congress is trying to mislead by creating difference between fertilisers. Every brand of fertiliser is being given to the farmers after the Centre's approval. MP is not the only state where KNP fertiliser is being used."

Digvijaya Singh has claimed that Madhya Pradesh has received merely 4.5 lakh metric tonnes of fertiliser against the demand of around nine lakh metric tonnes.

He has also warned that further delay in the supply of DAP fertiliser could severely impact the sowing of wheat and urged the state government to provide adequate fertilisers to the farmers.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.