Congress conducts probe into complaints against Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 21 (IANS) The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has directed the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) to conduct an internal probe into complaints raised against first-time legislator and Youth Congress president, Rahul Mamkootathil.

Indications have come that he might be removed from the post of president. AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala, Deepadas Munshi, has instructed the state leadership to examine the matter and report back.

The development comes amid mounting political pressure and public debate over the allegations.

On Wednesday night, angry BJP workers staged a protest march to Mamkootathil’s office in Palakkad, the constituency he represents.

Senior BJP leader C. Krishnakumar, who had finished second to Mamkootathil in last year’s by-election, alleged that at least two complaints have now surfaced against the MLA.

“On Thursday, a female writer came out alleging inappropriate behaviour by him,” Krishnakumar claimed.

The CPI(M) has also stepped in, with Palakkad district secretary Suresh Babu urging the Congress leadership to take “appropriate action” against the legislator.

The controversy first erupted when actress Rini Ann George alleged that a young leader of a prominent political party had misbehaved with her a few years ago. However, she refrained from naming the leader.

On Thursday, she reiterated her claim but declined to disclose the name, saying she was “not ready at the moment”.

The issue has also sparked unrest within the faction-ridden Youth Congress. Calls emerged on Thursday in the organisation’s social media groups demanding clarity from the leadership.

Defending Mamkootathil, Youth Congress leader V.P. Dulkiphil told reporters, “At the moment, there is only an allegation without any name mentioned. Anyone can level allegations. We all know how wild charges once targeted our topmost leader. After his passing, he was glorified, but his family had suffered greatly due to baseless attacks.”

Meanwhile, DYFI leader V.K. Sanoj said the Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V.D. Satheesan, could no longer remain silent.

“This woman is already facing cyberattacks. She was a former journalist, and everyone knows who she is pointing to,” Sanoj said.

With the issue gaining political traction, the ball is now in the court of the state Congress unit.

