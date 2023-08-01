Congress appoints multiple committees for poll-bound MP

Bhopal, Aug 1 (IANS) The Congress has appointed multiple committees including – election observers and state elections committee -- in the poll-bound state of Madhya Pradesh.

While Haryana Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala has been appointed as senior poll observer, Mumbai Congress in-charge Chandrakant Handore is the observer for the election preparations.

State party president Kamal Nath will head the 20-member election committee in the capacity of its chairman.

Two-time former chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh and senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek

Tankha along with former MP Suresh Pachauri, Kanti Lal Bhuria etc have been appointed as members of the committee.

Other members of the state election committee are – Arun Yadav, Ajay Singh, Govind Singh (LoP), Rajmani Patel, Nakul Nath, Sajjan Singh Verma, Omkar Singh Markam, Sukhdev Panse, Bala Bachhan, Vijaya Laxmi Sadho, Jitu

Patwari, Kamleshwar Patel, Arif Masood, Tarun Bhanot etc.

The central leadership has also appointed a 34-member election campaign committee for Madhya Pradesh, which would be chaired by senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Kanti Lal Bhuria.

Kamal Nath, his MP son Nakul Nath along with Digvijaya Singh will be committee members.

Rajendra Singh, head of the ‘bachanpatra’ (election manifesto) has also been included in the election campaign committee.

Meanwhile, the AICC has also appointed Lok Sabha seat-wise election observers. The state has a total of 29 Lok Sabha seats, of which, BJP bagged 28 and Congress just one in 2019 general elections.

Lok Sabha seat-wise observers are – Naresh Kumar (Balaghat), Basnt Purke (Betul), Pradeep Tamta (Bhind), Rekibuddin (Bhopal), Anees Ahmed (Chhindwara), Kamalkant Sharma (Damoh) Kirti Patel (Devas), Tushar

Choudhary (Dhar), Dinesh Thakur (Guna), Praksh Joshi(Gwalior), Bimal Shah (Hoshangabad), Mohan Joshi (Indore), Paresh Dhanani (Jabalpur) , Virjibhai Thummar (Khajuraho), Punjabhai Vansh (Khandwa), Anand Choudhary (Khargone) Naranbhai Rathwa (Mandla).

Similarly, Alkaben Kshtriya (Mandsaur), Anil Bharadwaj ((Morena, Gulap Singh (Rajgarh), Prabhaben Taviyad (Ratlam), Indrajeet Singh Sinha (Rewa), Rajendra Thakur (Sagar), Lalit Kagatra (Satna) , Punabhai Gamit (Sahdol)

Kumar Ashish (Sidhi), Rajendra Singh Parmar (Tikamgarh) Chakravarty Sharma (Ujjain), and Rajesh Sharma (Vidisha).

