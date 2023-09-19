Cong takes copy of Constitution from old Parliament building to new

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) The Congress MPs on Tuesday walked to the new Parliament Building from the old building with a copy of the Constitution.



Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, party MPs Gaurav Gogoi, Deepender Hooda, K.C. Venugopal, Rajeev Shukla, Shaktisinh Gohil, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, A. Revanth Reddy, DMK leader Kanimozhi and others walked with the copy of Constitution while leaving from the old Parliament Building.

They then entered the new Parliament building with thecopyof theConstitution.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested that the old Parliament building should be known as 'Samvidhan Sadan' on a day when functioning of all legislative work shifted to the new Parliament building.

Addressing a function in Central Hall to commemorate the 75 years of Parliament, PM Modi said, "I have a suggestion. Now, when we are going to the new Parliament, the dignity of the old building should never go down. This should not be left just as the old Parliament building. So, I urge that if you agree, this should be known as 'Samvidhan Sadan'."

In his 40 minutes address, the prime minister said, "It was here in 1947 that the British did the transfer of power, our Central Hall is a witness of that historic moment".

