Cong readies road map to reap political returns of RaGa disqualification

Former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan has made it clear that Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha will be one of the key issues to corner the Narendra Modi-led BJP government in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge has said that the Congress will fight the battle both legally and politically as the party alleged that this is a political case and there is a chronology attached to it. After Rahul Gandhi made a speech in Parliament everything moved at lightning speed, it said.

"The matter will not end... and the Congress will take this issue to the people during the general elections," he said.

The Congress had said Rahul Gandhi was targeted for questioning the relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and business tycoon Gautam Adani.

"If Rahul Gandhi raised questions and demanded an investigation into the Adani group, did he do anything wrong? The entire episode is happening at the behest of PM Modi. Even BJP leaders accept that wrong things are happening... but they are unable to express their thoughts openly," Chavan said.

But the Congress has a tough task to maintain the momentum till the next election which is a year ahead. Before that, the party has to face crucial elections in four major states and the important Karnataka election is in May.

The Congress leader is going to kick-off his poll campaign from April 9 in Kolar. Congress general secretary (organisation), K.C. Venugopal said, "Rahul Gandhi will be in Kolar on April 9 and will address the 'Jai Bharat' mega rally there."

He said Rahul is the voice of the people, you can never silence him. This voice will only get louder and stronger.

In 2019, Rahul during his Lok Sabha campaign had made a speech for which he was convicted in the Surat court in 2023.

Congress leaders say that beginning from Kolar is itself a manifestation that the party is ready to fight the 2019 'Modi surname' case politically and legally.

The disqualification has triggered all like minded opposition parties to rally behind Rahul Gandhi but the party has a tough challenge to keep the flock together. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge has stepped in to speak to the allies and keep them in good humour.

A senior leader said that on Rahul's disqualification Kharge went with the concept of consensus to the opposition meet and was not trying to override with the party's agenda. In the second part of the budget session the Opposition jointly pressed for a JPC on the Adani row.

To keep the momentum going against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha, and to press its demand for a probe into the allegations of fraud levelled against the Adani Group, the Congress has launched a 'Jai Bharat Satyagrah' across the country against the Centre.

The party will set up a war room to monitor the 'Satyagrah', which will culminate in Delhi with a big rally.

Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal said, "The 'Jai Bharat Satyagrah' is a protest against the erroneous conviction and disqualification of Rahul Gandhi, and to express the party's strong resolve to keep raising the voice of the people against the blatant loot of people's money and nation's wealth."

As part of the protest programme, all block/mandal units of the Congress will hold 'nukkad sabhas' and address the public on relevant issues. Social media campaigns focusing on Rahul Gandhi's message to the people will also be carried out to appeal for public support for the 'Satyagrah'.

On Wednesday, protests was staged by the SC/ST/OBC/minority groups of the party at all district headquarters.

On March 31, press conferences were held by state-level leaders at all district headquarters. In April, district-level leaders will address the media in all blocks.

Beginning April 3, a campaign of sending postcards to the Prime Minister on the pressing issues will be launched by the Youth Congress and the NSUI.

From April 15, simultaneous 'Jai Bharat Satyagrah' meetings will be held at the district headquarters. The party's senior leadership will address these district-level events.

From April 20, state Congress units will organise 'Satyagrah' events at the state level, with senior leaders going on a day-long fast.

All the like-minded parties and civil society groups will be invited to join these events.

