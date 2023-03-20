Cong promises Rs 3K dole for unemployed graduates if voted to power in K'taka

Bengaluru, March 20 (IANS) In a big announcement, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi promised to provide Rs 3,000 allowance for unemployed graduates in Karnataka if voted to power in the state.

Addressing the Yuva Kranthi Convention at Belagavi on Monday, Rahul also announced Rs 1,500 allowance for unemployed Diploma holders. The allowance will be provided for two years. "The Congress government will provide 10 lakh jobs in the state," he said.

Rahul Gandhi further stated that his party's government in Karnataka would also fill up 2.50 lakh jobs that are vacant.

"During Bharat Jodo Yatra, women have poured out their sufferings. To reciprocate them, under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme every woman house owner will get a Rs 2,000 allowance as promised and poor families are assured of giving 10 kilograms of rice free of cost. Under the Gruha Jyothi scheme, the Congress party has decided to provide 200 units of free electricity to every house," he stated.

The government should complete the process of increasing the reservation for scheduled castes and tribes from 15 to 17 per cent and three to seven per cent respectively. "We should unite to fight the corrupt BJP and root out the BJP government. I will come to whichever district you invite. We all should defeat BJP," Rahul Gandhi stated.

Rahul Gandhi remembered Bharat Jodo Yatra and thanked people of Karnataka for giving him unprecedented support. "This country belongs to all. This does not belong to one or two individuals. The nation belongs to farmers, youth and the poor," he stressed.

The Prime Minister has not replied to the letters written to him about the 40 per cent commission and corruption in Karnataka. The government had protected the legislator when his son was caught red-handed and Rs 8 crore recovered in connection with the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) scam, Rahul Gandhi attacked.

There is scandal with regards to the recruitment of PSI, associate professors, assistant engineers. Lakhs of youth are complaining about it, he stated.

