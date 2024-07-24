Complex 5-hour-long spine surgery gives Manipur boy a new lease of life

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) In a highly challenging and life-changing medical feat, a team of doctors successfully corrected severe scoliosis in a 14-year-old boy from Manipur.

The boy had been living with scoliosis -- a condition characterised by an abnormal curvature of the spine.

In a challenging five-hour procedure, surgeons successfully removed a hemivertebra, a half-formed vertebra in the spine. This intricate surgery required precise correction to align the spine properly while carefully protecting the surrounding nerves. Several major hospitals had considered the operation too risky, citing the high potential for paralysis. The surgical team's expertise was crucial in navigating the complexities of the spine and ensuring a safe outcome for the patient.

"This surgery was particularly challenging due to the complexity of removing a half-formed vertebra while protecting the spinal nerves," said Himanshu Tyagi, Additional Director of Orthopedics and Spine, at Fortis Hospital Greater Noida.

"Days after the surgery, the boy is walking around, climbing stairs, and showing no signs of neurological complications," said the doctor.

The patient's family expressed profound gratitude to the medical team, praising their expertise and commitment.

"This surgery has given our son a new lease of life," said the boy's father.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.