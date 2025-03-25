Complete various approved transmission projects on priority: CM Fadnavis tells officials

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday asked the administration to complete the various approved transmission projects on priority to ensure a smooth power supply considering the electricity demand in various sectors of Maharashtra. He gave these directions at the meeting he chaired to review transmission projects.

The Chief Minister reviewed the pending works in various districts under Maharashtra Stats Electricity Transmission Company ltd (MSETCL) and directed that all pending projects be completed immediately without any delay.

A significant number of projects are pending in Palghar, and he instructed that these be completed urgently. He suggested considering the expansion of power infrastructure and incorporating it into the TBCB (Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding) planning under the Gati Shakti platform. He also emphasised planning for the provision of green power to the Navi Mumbai Data Center Hub.

The Chief Minister stressed that all relevant agencies should accelerate the construction of transmission towers without being influenced by any local political or other external interference.

He instructed district police superintendents to provide police protection wherever necessary to facilitate these projects.

All agencies should work in coordination to ensure the timely execution of transmission projects. “Considering the growing electricity demand in the state, it is essential to complete these projects promptly to ensure an adequate power supply to all sectors. All relevant departments to speed up the implementation and complete all pending works without delay,”he said.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of power transmission lines for Babhaleshwar-Kudus, Shikrapur-Ranjangaon, Jejuri-Hinjewadi, Padgha-Wada, Kolshet-Wada, Vishwinda-Bhenda, Babhaleshwar-Rajuri-Ahilyanagar MIDC, Boisar (MIDC)-Dahanu, Padgha-Wada, Nagewadi-Bhokardan, Dahanu-Suryanagar MMRDA, Kawadas-Jawhar, Dhanora-Yawal to Chopda, and Umred-Nagbhid.

Under the Transmission Network Expansion Plan 2024-34, an investment of Rs 1,54,522 crore will be made, and new corridors covering 86,656 km will be developed. Additional Chief Secretary of the Energy Department, Abha Shukla, provided a detailed briefing on the planning of these projects.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.