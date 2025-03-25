Egypt condemns Israel's establishment of 'agency' to displace Gaza population

Cairo, March 25 (IANS) Egypt strongly condemned Israel's establishment of an agency aimed at displacing Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, and its approval of 13 new settlements in the West Bank.

In a statement released by the Foreign Ministry, Egypt said on Monday that the so-called "voluntary departure," which Israel claims this agency targets, lacks any basis, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The departure occurring under bombardment and war, and under policies that prevent humanitarian aid and use starvation as a weapon, constitutes forced displacement, a crime, and a violation under international law and international humanitarian law," read the statement.

Egypt called on the international community and the UN Security Council to adopt a firm stance against these ongoing Israeli violations and provocations.

It highlighted the Palestinian right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

On Sunday, the Israeli Defence Ministry said that Israel's Security Cabinet has approved the establishment of a new directorate to coordinate the "voluntary relocation" of Palestinians from Gaza to third countries.

The directorate, which will operate under the Defence Ministry, will oversee the "voluntary departure" of Gaza residents who "express interest" in relocating, according to the Defence Ministry.

The ministry did not name any third countries or confirm whether any have agreed to accept potential refugees.

In February, US President Donald Trump presented a plan to transfer Gaza's Palestinian population to neighbouring countries, as part of a broader vision to rebuild the war-torn enclave as a "Riviera." He later backtracked on the plan following international condemnations.

The establishment of the new agency came as Israeli forces resumed air and ground offensive across Gaza, effectively ending a two-month ceasefire. Thousands of Palestinians have been displaced again as bombardments intensify.

