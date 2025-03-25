TN BJP president Annamalai urges CM Stalin to sack Senthil Balaji after SC criticism

Chennai, March 25 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai has urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to immediately remove Minister V. Senthil Balaji from the state Cabinet, following strong observations from the Supreme Court of India.

In a post on social media platform X, Annamalai said, “The Hon’ble Supreme Court has condemned the Liquor Minister, who was imprisoned for nearly a year and a half in connection with a money laundering case involving job promises in the transport sector. He pretended to resign from his post to obtain bail, but assumed office as a minister immediately upon release. The Court has asked him to explain this conduct.”

Annamalai added that the Supreme Court on Monday (March 24) had strongly criticized the Minister for failing to provide a response even after the deadline had passed.

“Chief Minister Stalin has conveniently forgotten the serious allegations he himself raised against the same Minister while in the Opposition. Today, he shamelessly retains him in the cabinet,” Annamalai charged.

He said Senthil Balaji, who allegedly lied to obtain bail and misled the Supreme Court, has no moral right to continue in the post and urged the Chief Minister to dismiss him immediately.

The Supreme Court, earlier on Monday, expressed visible anger at Senthil Balaji’s reluctance to respond to its query on whether he should remain in office while facing trial.

The Court was hearing an application seeking to revoke the bail granted to him in September 2024. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the Minister, informed the bench led by Justice A.S. Oka that his client was awaiting a formal notice from the court before filing a reply.

The apex court expressed shock at the Minister’s attitude, stating he was taking the Court “for a ride” and warned that such conduct would not be tolerated.

However, the Court granted him one last opportunity to respond and posted the matter for hearing on April 9. Earlier, on February 12, the Court had asked Senthil Balaji to give a clear ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer on whether he intended to continue in office while facing trial in the cash-for-jobs scam.

In December 2024, the Court had also taken a stern view of Balaji’s reappointment as a senior minister in the Tamil Nadu cabinet immediately after being granted bail, remarking: “What is this? There are serious charges against him, and he straightaway becomes a Minister! This must stop. People would be justified in fearing that witnesses may come under pressure.”

