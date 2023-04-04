Collaborating with Nayanthara on Gujarati film 'Shubh Yatra' was blessing for Malhar Thakar

Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Actor Malhar Thakar, who predominantly works in the Gujarati film industry, has collaborated with the south superstar Nayanthara for his upcoming film 'Shubh Yatra' the second poster of which was released recently.

For Malhar, working with the actress, who dons the hat of producer on his film was a memorable experience.

Directed and produced by National Award-winning director Manish Saini, the Gujarati film also features Monal Gajjar, Darshan Jariwala, Hemin Trivedi and Magan Luhar in the lead roles. This is the first time South Industry is entering Gujarati Film Industry, with Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan producing the film.

Sharing his experience of working with Nayanthara, Malhar told IANS, "Working with Nayanthara was an incredible experience for me. She is a phenomenal actress who has also produced noteworthy films. Nayanthara is a senior and experienced artist, and collaborating with her on the project was a blessing for all of us. I am very grateful to her for considering me for this role."

Malhar also mentioned that the character he plays in the film is quite different from his past roles and had a certain novelty in itself.

He shared, "I am known as a happy-go-lucky guy in the industry and this also reflects in the roles I play. Personally, I love humorous films, and particularly those that depict the normality of life. I incorporate this element in every character I play and believe this is a unique approach that suits my acting style. I have thoroughly enjoyed portraying each of the characters in my previous movies but this one is special. Although Mohan is relatable, he is quite different from the characters I have played in the past.

"The audience will get to see a different side of me as I portray the character of Mohan, and I am confident that they will enjoy his presence on the screens. I always seek to experiment with my roles and explore different characters, and "Shubh Yatra" presented a great opportunity for me to do that," he concluded.

'Shubh Yatra' has been produced under the banner of Rowdy Pictures and will be Malhar's first release of 2023 on the silver screen.

