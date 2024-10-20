Cole Palmer ready for lifelong Chelsea stint, says 'feels like home here’

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) Cole Palmer recently signed a contract extension with Chelsea that has tied the Englishman to the West London club until 2033. The 22-year-old claims he could stay at his current ‘home’ till the end of his career.

"Absolutely. Chelsea feels like home to me, and I'm excited about what we can achieve together. I'm fully committed to the club and its future," said Palmer to the Telegraph.

Palmer was recently nominated in the elite 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist for the 2023-24 season after producing an outstanding debut Chelsea campaign in which he netted 25 goals in all competitions.

He was named the Premier League Young Player of the Season and scooped the club’s Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season honours. He rounded it all off by also lifting the PFA Young Player of the Year award and England's best player of the year in 2024.

The former Manchester City player believes he could certainly win the coveted honour at one point in his career. "It was a surprise to be recognised at that level so early in my career. It’s a huge honour. Winning it would be brilliant, and I believe with hard work and consistency I could get there," added Palmer

Palmer’s trademark chilly celebration which has earned him the nickname ‘Cold Palmer’ has also gained a lot of fame. The September Player of the Month recipient also opened up on the story behind his celebration.

“I first did the ‘cold’ celebration last December in a game against Luton where we won 3-2. It’s a nod to my former City academy teammate Morgan Rogers [who is now at Aston Villa].

"It symbolises joy, passion and hard determination for the game plus it’s funny as it works well with my name. Everyone knows it’s my celebration. Lots of people might have done it, but everybody knows it is my celebration," said Palmer.

