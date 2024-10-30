Coimbatore Police on high alert ahead of Diwali

Chennai, Oct 30 (IANS) Police in Coimbatore and nearby districts stepped up security after intelligence agencies issued an alert.

According to Coimbatore police sources, security has been intensified across key locations, including shopping malls, railway stations, airports, schools, colleges, and religious sites.

The Central agencies have also issued alerts for neighbouring western districts, such as The Nilgiris, Erode, and Salem.

In 2022, a car bomb blast near the Sangameswarar Temple in Ukkadam claimed the life of a 29-year-old youth.

The 2022 incident involved Jamisha Mubeen, who, inspired by IS ideology, attempted a suicide bombing near the Ukkadam market.

However, the vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) detonated prematurely on October 23, 2022, near the ancient Kottai Sangameswarar Temple on Eswaran Kovil Street, resulting in his death.

Following the blast, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested 14 individuals, including Mohammed Talka, the nephew of S. A. Basha, founder of the Al-Umma terror organisation.

Al-Umma was responsible for the 1998 Coimbatore serial bomb blasts that killed 58 people and injured many others, with then Deputy Prime Minister L. K. Advani as the intended target.

A senior Tamil Nadu police officer confirmed that stringent security measures are in place across strategic areas of the Coimbatore district. Heavy last-minute Diwali shopping is being witnessed across the district.

Police were keeping a tab on markets and malls in response to intelligence inputs.

He further said that footage from CCTV cameras was being reviewed.

Dhanraj Menon, a trader in Coimbatore, told IANS, "The market was very crowded. Over the past few days, we have seen brisk business, including at firecracker shops."

He added that clothing and diya shops were recording large sales, with jewellery shops also witnessing high business volumes.

