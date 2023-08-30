Coal PSUs aim to generate 5,200 mw solar energy to seek net zero carbon status in 3 years

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) Aiming to grossly minimise the carbon footprint of state-owned coal mining companies, the Coal Ministry aims to generate 5,200 mega watt (mw) of solar energy within the next three years, to achieve the goal of net zero carbon emissions.

According to Coal Ministry sources, currently thermal based power being used in coal mining projects is around 5,000 mw, and if it manages to generate 5,200 mw of solar energy in the next three years, then this will help it in achieving net zero status.

Coal companies have land and capital and the Centre is bullish on solar energy, so all coal companies in total will generate 5,200 mw solar power in the next three year, sources told IANS.

As of now, coal companies have already generated 1,600 mw of solar energy, they said, adding that many projects are in different stages of implementation and in three years, they will generate 5,200 mw of solar power, which will help coal companies meet the net zero status.

In order to minimise the carbon footprint of mining and to progress towards the goal of net zero carbon emission, coal and lignite companies are keen on promoting renewables.

Coal companies are going for both roof top and ground mounted solar projects. It has also been envisaged to develop solar parks in some of the reclaimed mining areas.

As on May 26, coal and lignite PSUs had installed solar capacity of about 1,656 mw and wind mills of 51 mw capacity. A total of 5,570 mw of renewable energy capacity installation is planned by 2030 by coal companies, sources added.

