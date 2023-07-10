Coaching student drowns in rain-fed pond in Rajasthan's Sikar

Jaipur, July 10 (IANS) A 16-year-old boy drowned after falling in a rain-fed pond in Rajasthan's Sikar while returning from a coaching centre.Yuvraj Meena, a resident of Jhunjhunu, was pursuing JEE coaching in Sikar. While returning from coaching at around 8 p.m. on Saturday night, he drowned in the water-filled pit on the Nawalgarh road. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the Sikar civil defence team reached the spot and pulled out the body after about 30 minutes of effort.

He was identified with the coaching ID card. The deceased Yuvraj has two sisters. All three siblings were currently living in Sikar. Yuvraj's father is a constable in CISF.



The family and other villagers staged a sit-in which continued till 17 hours demanding action against the guilty officials.

On Sunday evening, an agreement was reached in Sikar's DSP office under the chairmanship of ADM Rakesh Kumar after which the family agreed to take the dead body. Sikar District Collector has suspended Ravindra Jain of Municipal Council in the matter. The family will be given a compensation of Rs 35 lakh.

Meanwhile, BJP's state president C.P. Joshi quipped, "Due to infighting between the Congress leaders, people are now dying by getting drowned in sewerage. State government is responsible for this death, he added.

Meanwhile Deputy Leader of opposition Satish Poonia said, "Congress state president had requested to repair this part of road a year back and today after a year Yuvraj Meena died after falling into a rain-fed pit. When the administration doesn't listen to senior party leaders, will it be lending an ear to common man."

"This is not a death but a murder," Poonia said, and added that the administration and state government are responsible for the accident.

--IANSarc/dpb

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.