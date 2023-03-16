Coach of Aravali Express train derails near Ajmer, no casualty

Jaipur, March 16 (IANS) A general coach of the Aravalli Express, which runs from Bandra-Terminus to Sriganganagar, derailed near Ajmer on Thursday.

According to officials, no casualty was reported.

As soon as information about derailment was received, Railway Police Force in-charge Laxman Gaur along with Divisional Railway Manager Rajiv Dhankhar and Railway officials reached the spot and inquired about the incident.

Ajmer Railway officials said that some wheels of the general coach derailed between Kharwa-Mangliyawas stations.

Accident relief train reached the spot and the work of re-railing the wheels of the derailed coach was completed in less than three minutes.

The train resumed its journey after proper checking.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.