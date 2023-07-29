'CMO involved in power broking', claims Kerala IG

Thiruvananthapuram, July 29 (IANS) Kerala Police Inspector General G. Lakshman has claimed that a 'power centre' of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) was involved in 'power broking' and interfering in many deals of the state, including financial transactions.

Lakshman, who is an accused in a case related to cheating along with tainted businessman Monson Mavunkal, has been asked to appear before the Vigilance wing of the Kerala Police on July 31.

On Saturday, he moved the Kerala High Court against this, and submitted that "there was a powerful person in the Kerala Chief Minster's Office who was interfering in all financial deals and was instrumental in framing him in the case related to Monson Mavunkal".

The IPS officer said that "this invincible and powerful person was mediating in many financial deals".

He also told the court "this person was involved in framing him in the case related to the financial fraud of Monson Mavunkal".

IG Lakshman was suspended from service for 15 months in the case involving Monson Mavunkal. He has been reinstated recently.

Meanwhile, a source said that such a "direct charge" by a top police officer against the CMO left baffled the Left Front government baffled.

