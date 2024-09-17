CM Yogi inaugurates ‘Swachhata hi Seva’ programme, distributes loan cheques to PM Vishwakarma beneficiaries

Varanasi, Sep 17 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday inaugurated Vishwakarma Jayanti and Swachhata Hi Seva Programme-2024 at the Rudraksha Convention Centre on Tuesday.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister distributed e-vouchers, training certificates, and loan cheques to the beneficiaries of PM Vishwakarma Yojana. He also launched the Vidya Shakti Yojana in partnership with IIT Chennai in 104 council schools of Varanasi while inaugurating smart classrooms in 1,143 council schools.

"The transformation of Kashi since 2014 is visible to all. Just as Kashi has undergone a remarkable change, so has Uttar Pradesh and the entire nation," CM Yogi said.

The CM further pointed out, "Under the leadership of PM Modi, India, once among the most backward nations, has become the fifth-largest economy in just 10 years, and is on track to become the third-largest within the next three years. PM Modi has already outlined the roadmap for India’s future leading to 2047."

Reflected on the remarkable transformation of Kashi, UP CM said, "Who could have imagined 10 years ago that the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor would be developed so magnificently that the city would have such exceptional connectivity through air and waterways, with beautifully designed four-lane roads and rejuvenated ghats?”

Yogi Adityanath also unveiled QR codes installed in 54,000 houses in the Bhelupur zone of Varanasi Municipal Corporation, launched a QR code system for depositing shop rents, and kicked off a plantation drive at Kanchanpur Park and Sarang Talab under the Upvan Yojana.

Reflecting on the period before 2014, CM Yogi remarked, "Anarchy was rampant, and the people had lost all faith in governance. The nation's security was at risk, with terrorism, separatism, and extremism at their peak. Corruption defined the previous government, youth faced widespread unemployment, and businesses were in disarray."

He added, "Basic facilities were lacking, self-employment was virtually non-existent, and India was often a passive observer on the global stage, sitting at the back row. Rural areas lacked even the most basic infrastructure, and connectivity was non-existent. Governments of that time indulged in extreme appeasement, undermining India's pride and conspiring to keep the nation from rising to its full potential."

CM Yogi further stated that PM Modi has provided a visionary roadmap for the country, with Digital India being a key pillar of that vision.

He added, "As part of this, the Vidya Shakti programme, in collaboration with IIT Chennai, introduces an innovative approach for students in the first, second, and third grades. Simultaneously, smart classes are being launched across schools in the region. Education is the cornerstone of a progressive, civilised, cultured, and capable society. Through direct benefit transfer (DBT) and a range of other schemes, PM Modi has transformed the lives of the youth, sparking a new revolution that has given wings to their aspirations."

The Chief Minister also noted that the PM Vishwakarma Yojana is bringing to life Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of Gram Swaraj. Historically, villages were largely self-sufficient, with minimal reliance on government support. Now, artisans are receiving the respect, training, stipends, and toolkits they deserve. After skill development and training, they are connected to the banking system to further enhance their livelihoods, he pointed out.

