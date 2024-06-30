UP CM Yogi Adityanath's assertion: Strong India, stronger 'Sanatan Dharma'

Khairthal (Rajasthan), June 30 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the Sant Samagam organised in Kotkasim's Ladpur here in Rajasthan. During this gathering, the CM also attended a grand 'Bhandara' organised on the occasion of the 24th death anniversary of revered Baba Somnath Maharaj at the famous Somnath Temple.

Addressing the congregation, Yogi Adityanath emphasised that as India grows stronger, so does its ancient Sanatan Dharma. He stressed the significance of the saints' dedication and devotion, highlighting that their programmes are dedicated to the values of Sanatan Dharma and Indian civilisation.

CM Yogi Adityanath specifically praised Rajasthan as a land of devotion and strength, underscoring the importance of the saints' efforts in the Aravalli hills towards societal welfare.

Acknowledging the attendees, including those from Tijara who supported Mahant Balaknath in the recent assembly elections, Yogi Adityanath commended their contributions. He also unveiled statues of Baba Abhayanath and Baba Kartarpuri during the event.

The Sant Samagam witnessed a large gathering of saints and devotees associated with various sects, including Rajasthan's Environment and Forest Minister Sanjay Sharma and Tijara MLA Baba Balaknath.

This congregation not only highlighted religious significance but also strengthened social and cultural unity. Yogi Adityanath's participation underscored a significant step towards uniting Indian society under a common ethos.

