CM Vijayan insults Bishop for commenting on Left’s poll debacle

Thiruvananthapuram, June 7 (IANS) A day after a senior Metropolitan Bishop slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his style of functioning which was largely instrumental in the poll debacle suffered by the Left, the latter hit back on Friday and insulted the priest by calling him an “ignoramus.”

Metropolitan Bishop Geevarghese Mar Coorilose of the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church had on Thursday blamed the arrogance and extravagance of the Kerala government for the poor show in the Lok Sabha polls.

He added that floods and pandemics will not always come and pointed out that ‘food kits’ given free to people during such disasters will not help all the time.

The Metropolitan Bishop also pointed out that the second Pinarayi Vijayan government had failed to impress.

Irked by this remark, CM Vijayan after releasing the progress report of his government’s third year in office slammed the priest.

“I read about a statement made by a priest who expects that a flood should come again. As, according to him this government retained office because of the floods (2018). Through this statement it’s proved that there are ignoramus people among the priests also,” said Vijayan.

His displeasure came an hour after top CPI(M) leaders met for the first time to take stock of the poll debacle.

CM Vijayan’s style of functioning has already come under the scanner, after top leaders of the CPI and RJD expressed their displeasure.

