CM Siddaramaiah directly involved in MUDA scam: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Hubballi, July 13 (IANS) Union Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday accused Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of being "directly involved" in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam.

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, Union Minister Joshi stated, "CM Siddaramaiah has been using SC/ST funds for guarantee schemes under the pretext of "Ahinda" (an acronym referring to minorities, backward classes, and Dalits).

"In one-and-a-half years, the Siddaramaiah government has engaged in rampant corruption. Rahul Gandhi and other leaders have initiated this massive corruption," Union Minister Joshi stated.

"I had stated earlier that Congress has collected crores of rupees. Funds from the Valmiki Development Corporation have been transferred to hundreds of people. On Friday, I met some officials in Bengaluru. All the money has gone to companies in Hyderabad. Everything had taken place with the consent of CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM D. K. Shivakumar," he charged.

"Without any evidence, they (Congress) accused the BJP of taking a 40 per cent commission. Siddaramaiah government is 100 per cent corrupt," the Union Minister said.

The Union Minister said, "Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has not spoken about these scandals until today. Both Rahul Gandhi and CM Siddaramaiah are responsible for this."

