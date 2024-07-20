UP CM launches tree plantation campaign

Lucknow, July 20 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched 'Ped Lagao Ped Bachao Jan Abhiyan 2024' by planting a tree at Soumitra Van and stressed the goal of planting 36.50 crore trees with a "Sanatan bhaav" (spirit of Sanatan).

Ahead of the programme, he shared on social media platform X that "In our tradition, trees and plants are not only considered living beings but we also see God in them. With this Sanatan bhaav, Uttar Pradesh aims to achieve the goal of planting 36.50 crore trees today."

Calling for active participation in the mega tree plantation campaign, he said, "Ensure your participation in the tree plantation campaign by joining the call 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' (one tree in the name of mother) of the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. Come, let us fulfil our duty as a son, plant trees and save the environment," the UP CM wrote in a post on X.

In order to revive the Kukrail River, CM Adityanath will plant trees in the Akbarnagar area, which has been cleared of unauthorised encroachments.

Following his directives, all in-charge ministers and public representatives will lead this campaign in their respective districts.

Government office employees, school staff, and other institutions will also participate in the campaign for half a day alongside the public.

The campaign sets a target to plant trees across all 18 divisions. The Lucknow division aims to plant over 4,01,73,000 trees, Kanpur division 2.96 crore, Chitrakoot 2.89 crore, Jhansi 2.82 crore, Mirzapur 2.62 crore, Ayodhya 2.39 crore, Devipatan 2.14 crore, Prayagraj 2.07 crore, Bareilly 1.91 crore, Varanasi 1.76 crore, Moradabad 1.83 crore, Agra 1.68 crore, Gorakhpur 1.65 crore, Azamgarh 1.30 crore, Aligarh 1.22 crore, Meerut division 1.16 crore, Basti 1.11 crore, and Saharanpur division 90.23 lakh trees. The planting sites will be geo-tagged for monitoring.

Department-wise targets include 14.29 crore for Forest, Environment, and Climate Change, 13 crore for Rural Development, 2.80 crore for Agriculture, 1.55 crore for Horticulture, 1.27 crore for Panchayati Raj, 1.05 crore for Revenue, 44.97 lakh for Urban Development, 22.54 lakh for Higher Education, 14.19 lakh for Sericulture.

Besides, the department-wise target includes 14.93 lakh trees for Public Works, 12.66 lakh for Railways, 13.41 lakh for Water Resources, 15.43 lakh for Basic Education, 19.91 lakh for Health Department, 15.55 lakh for MSME, 7.73 lakh for Industrial Development, 11.63 lakh for Secondary Education Department, 10 lakh for Home Department, 7.26 lakh for Animal Husbandry, 5.60 lakh for Energy, 7.60 lakh for Cooperation, 8.38 lakh for Housing Development, 4.95 lakh for Defence, 8.06 lakh for Technical Education, 2.69 lakh for Labour, and 2.53 lakh for Transport Department.

