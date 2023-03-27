Close aide of pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh arrested in Punjab

Chandigarh, March 27 (IANS) As the hunt of 'Waris Punjab De' chief and fugitive pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh is still on, the separatist leader's close aide and gunman, who is an ex-serviceman, was arrested by the police for his alleged involvement in the Ajnala violence case.

The accused, Varinder Singh, belonged to Patti subdivision of Tarn Taran district in Punjab. Following the invocation of the National Security Act (NSA), he was sent to Assam's Dibrugarh jail.

Amritsar Senior Superintendent of Police Satinder Singh said the accused was one of the gunmen of Amritpal Singh.

Earlier, police had cancelled Johal's arm licence. He retired as a jawan from the Indian Army.

Amritpal Singh has been evading arrest, changing his location and looks multiple times, since March 18 when the police launched a massive crackdown to arrest him.

