Clear signs of lead, zinc, silver minerals' presence found in Rajasthan's Alwar belt

Jaipur, July 20 (IANS) After getting clear indications of lead, zinc and silver deposits near Bileta in Alwar's Raini tehsil, the state government has decided to get detailed exploration done from the Rajasthan State Mineral Exploration Trust.

Under the leadership of Additional Director, Geology, Alok Jain, the officials showed samples of the spot to Director, Mines and Petroleum Sandesh Nayak on Thursday and expressed the possibility that there are abundant reserves of lead, zinc, and silver available in Alwar belt in the state.

Nayak said that looking at the deposits, the department is hopeful that veteran players from the country and abroad in the mining sector will come forward to invest in the state.

He said that this is the first time when clear signs of lead, zinc, silver deposits have been found in the North Dehli fold belt, adding that so far, deposits of lead, zinc and silver have been found in Udaipur, Bhilwara, Rajsamand and Ajmer in the South Dehli fold belt and Hindustan Zinc is mining in these areas.

"There is a possibility of getting deposits in an area of ​​about 20 square km near Bileta in Alwar's Raini," he said.

According to the samples collected by the officials of the department from the area, the possibility of deposit of lead, zinc, silver, sulphide minerals, copper, and pyrite minerals has been expressed. He said that after studying the samples received, it was also found that its samples are seven times more heavy than normal stone, shiny and visible in layers.

