Chunky Panday seeks blessings at Lord Shiva’s Pashupatinath Temple during Shravan month

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Actor Chunky Panday visited the sacred Pashupatinath Temple and shared moments from his spiritual journey on social media.

Posting photos from the revered temple, the actor expressed his gratitude and wrote that he felt “blessed to get a darshan” during the holy month of Shravan. The month of Shravan, considered highly auspicious in the Hindu calendar, is dedicated to Lord Shiva and sees devotees from across the world visiting temples to seek divine blessings.

Taking to Instagram, the veteran actor shared a couple of his photos inside the temple, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is located on the banks of the Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal. Alongside the images, Chunky wrote, “So blessed to get a Darshan at the Pashupatinath Temple in the month of Shravan.”

On the professional front, Chunky Panday will next be seen in the upcoming highly awaited comedy, “Son of Sardaar 2,” which also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neeru Bajwa, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Sharat Saxena, Ashwini Kalsekar, Sahil Mehta and the late Mukul Dev. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, “Son of Sardaar 2,” is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 action comedy of the same name.

The makers had recently released the trailer of the film on social media, and it showed the film took a quirky turn when Ajay Devgn’s character watched an elderly woman attempt a pole dance—a scene that ended in classic dark comedy as she collapsed, triggering the line, “Bebe marr gayi.” The storyline then unfolded around a vibrant mix of characters brought together for a wedding celebration. In one of the humorous moments, Ajay’s character was shown mimicking Sunny Deol’s iconic Border persona. Mrunal Thakur portrayed the female lead, appearing as Ajay’s love interest in the film.

The much-awaited comedy is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 25, 2025. The original film, “Son of Sardaar,” which hit the screens in 2012, starred Ajay Devgn in the lead role opposite Sonakshi Sinha.

