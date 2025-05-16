Chrissy Teigen opens up about her alcohol relapse

Los Angeles, May 16 (IANS) After staying sober for quite some time, Chrissy Teigen, the wife of Grammy-winning musician John Legend, had caved in to her body’s demand for alcohol. She reflected on her relationship with alcohol, revealing that she had a relapse in her sobriety journey.

In a vulnerable post to Instagram on Thursday, the 39-year-old teased the latest episode of her ‘Self-Conscious’ podcast, where she talks to guest Holly Whitaker about Whitaker's book, ‘Quit Like a Woman’, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Teigen shared that she was actually dreading the episode release, but her fear had nothing to do with Whitaker. “Holly Whitaker changed my life, changed my perspective and changed how I view the f******t that is alcohol”, Teigen wrote. “But to have to admit to all of you that I let it back into my life…to let a lot of you down, oh I feel it deeply. I was so proud every time one of you told me on the street that Holly and I made you want to rethink drinking, reframe drinking. I still am. The truth is, I don’t know what I’m doing”.

She continued, “I one hundred percent know I like me better sober. I one hundred percent know I get more done, I absolutely feel better in my body without it. And I am one hundred percent pissed that I can’t be normal and have a cocktail with my husband on vacay without it turning into 8 and feeling like s***”.

As per ‘People’, Teigen said she was "tired of throwing up on a Tuesday”, and didn't want to "feel like I need a shot to talk to a crowd”. "I hate that the thought of maybe having a drink can consume me some days," she wrote. "So your rational mind is probably like “OK THEN STOP, B**** and god, do I f******AGREE (sic)”.

