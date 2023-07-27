Chopper pilot duped by transporter, lodges FIR

Lucknow, July 27 (IANS) A helicopter pilot has lodged a police case against a transporter for duping him in the transportation of his SUV to Assam and damaging its engine in the process.

In the FIR lodged at Sarojini Nagar police station, the complainant, Colonel Dinesh Srivastava said he had hired the services of a transporter to send his SUV to his son Ankit who is posted as an Army major in Assam.

He said he paid Rs 16,000 to one Arshal, who is a representative of the company and he was promised that the SUV would be delivered safely in a week.

“I hired the services on June 30 but the company did not transport the SUV on the due date. It was delivered after 13 days. The SUV was in a bad condition and half of the engine was damaged,” Srivastava alleged.

He said the driver who delivered the SUV to his son slipped from the scene without informing.

“My son got busy checking documents and other things in the SUV and the driver fled from the scene,” he said.

He said the engine of the SUV was found damaged when Ankit switched it on.

“We got the SUV in a switched off position and the man who delivered it to Ankit did not get it checked in his presence,” he said.

He said the engine was whining violently and it was found that it was sans coolant and engine oil and also two of its rear tyres had been replaced with old ones.

The SUV was driven at a speed of 160 kmph to reach Assam and it was not transported by truck,” Srivastava alleged.

He further said the cost of repairing the SUV had been estimated at Rs 3. 5 lakh.

SHO Sarojini Nagar, Shailendra Giri said that an FIR under the charges of IPC 420 (cheating) has been lodged and a probe is underway.

