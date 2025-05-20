Chitrangda Singh: Comedy is serious business

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Actress Chitrangda Singh is venturing into an out-and-out comedy for the first time with Housefull 5 and said it is “very difficult.”

“This is actually the absolute first time I’m doing comedy, and let me tell you, it is very difficult,” Chitrangda said.

The actress added: “I genuinely believe it’s harder to make people laugh than to make them cry.”

She describes the genre as an entirely different skillset, one that demands precision.

“It’s a different ball game altogether. You have to be so smooth that all your jokes and timing land perfectly. It’s not just about delivering a funny line - it’s about the energy, the pacing, the setup. Comedy is serious business.”

While the film promises humour, Chitrangda hints that it’s more than just a comedy film.

Chitrangda said: “You can expect me to do some comedy, yes - but the film is not just comedy. There are a lot of twists and turns. It’s a very interesting script. The character is definitely going to surprise you.”

In Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, Chitrangda captivated audiences as Nandini Basak, the formidable Leader of the Opposition. With yet another powerful performance, she reaffirmed her versatility and the quiet strength she brings to every role.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film also stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Sonam Bajwa are just a few of the stars who are set to light up the screen. Also joining the cast are Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, “Housefull 5” is set to hit theaters worldwide on June 6, 2025.

“Housefull” first released in 2010 and the second installment came out in 2012. The first two films were directed by Sajid Khan. The third film, Housefull 3, which was directed by Sajid-Farhad, hit the screens in 2016. The fourth film came out in 2019 and was directed by Farhad Samji.

Chitrangda will also be seen next in Raat Akeli Hai 2. The first installment of the thriller drama film was directed by Honey Trehan.

It stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Shweta Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Nishant Dahiya, Gyanendra Tripathi, Ila Arun, Swanand Kirkire, Nitesh Kumar Tiwari and Aditya Srivastava, the film follows a small-town cop who is summoned to investigate the death of an elderly family member.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.