Chitrangada Singh says she gave 28 retakes for a shot in ‘Raat Akeli Hai 2’

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Actress Chitrangada Singh, who was recently seen in ‘Housefull 5’, has called Honey Trehan a very “demanding director”, as she had to give 28 retakes for a shot in ‘Raat Akeli Hai 2’.

However, the actress is glad because it has helped her better the craft as an actor. The actress recently spoke with IANS, and shared the anecdote.

Speaking with IANS, the actress said, “ Usually my second or third take is an okay take. We do it more sometimes. But usually my second or third take is the best or okay take. But the film that I have just done ‘Raat Akeli Hai 2’ with Honey Trehan, I have never taken so many takes in my life. I think it was a very challenging role and Honey is a very demanding director”.

She further mentioned, “So I think I have given almost 28 takes for one shot. Yes, for the first time in my life. But I am so happy because I think my performance has improved a lot”.

The actress also shared that stories based on real life inspire her as an artist. She feels such stories are important to tell as they open up a new world for the audience.

“I am very inspired by true stories, true incidents and true stories. They inspire me a lot. I think as cinema people, as filmmakers, it is very important to tell those stories for entertainment or inspiration or whatever you call it. So that's why I get excited with biopics”, she added.

Recently, a controversy erupted when it was rumoured that Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone left Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film over an 8 hour shift.

When asked about her opinion on the subject of 8 hour shifts, the actress told IANS, “It is a matter of personal relationship. What is your understanding with the director? What are the requirements of the director and producer? If they can manage, I am sure they will manage. But sometimes there are restraints. There is a time restraint. There is a money restraint. There is scheduling”.

“So I think we have to respect that aspect also. Because after all, time is money in this industry. Everybody is investing in a project. I don't want to comment. I think everyone has their own choice. And I think Deepika is a very big actress and it is her right to make a choice. It is her privilege to make a choice”, she added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.