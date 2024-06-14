Chiranjeevi's epic fantasy 'Vishwambhara' adds Kunal Kapoor to its stellar cast

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) The much-anticipated fantasy adventure film, 'Vishwambhara', headlined by Mega Star Chiranjeevi, has made a significant addition to its already star-studded cast.

Kunal Kapoor, celebrated for his versatile performances in 'Rang De Basanti', 'Don 2' and 'Dear Zindagi', has been signed on to portray a pivotal character in the magnum opus set to release on Sankranti 2025. The ensemble cast also includes Trisha Krishnan and Ashika Ranganath.

Produced under the banner of UV Creations, of the acclaimed trio of Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod, 'Vishwambhara' will feature the music of the Oscar-winning composer M.M. Keeravani.

The film therefore promises to be not only a spectacle for the eyes, but also a feast for the ears. Its makers are promising viewers a mix of grandeur, storytelling prowess, and stellar performances.

