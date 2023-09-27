Chirag Paswan, Nityanand Rai slam Bihar government over Khusrupur urination case

Patna, Sep 27 (IANS) Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas (LJPR) president Chirag Paswan slammed the government of Bihar on Wednesday over the Khusrupur urination incident involving a Dalit woman.

While interacting with media persons at Patna airport, Chirag Paswan said that the leaders of the Mahagathbandhan had double standards. While they were creating a hue and cry over the Manipur incident they were silent on the Khusrupur incident in Patna.

“They are hiding the crimes in their own states but pointing out incidents in NDA-ruled states. This shows the double standards of the INDIA Opposition bloc which is absolutely wrong,” Paswan said.

MoS Home Nityanand Rai also attacked the Nitish-Tejashwi government and said that women were not safe in Bihar. He also raised concern over the silence of the JD(U)-RJD combine government.

“It is a matter of concern where a Dalit woman was stripped, beaten and urinated upon. We are committed to get justice for her,” Rai said.

“The law and order situation in Bihar is at an all-time low. No one is secure here. Criminals have dominance and Bihar is heading towards Jungle Raj. The incident of Khusrupur is a prime example of it,” he said.

On September 23 a Dalit woman of Mosimpur village under Khusrupur police station was kidnapped by the main accused in the case Pramod Singh. As per the victim, Pramod Singh took her to his house and his men stripped her and assaulted her.

She also claimed that Pramod Singh’s son Anshu Singh urinated in her mouth. She somehow escaped and reached home and her relatives alerted the police.

The victim had borrowed Rs 1,500 on interest from Pramod Singh a few months ago and as per her, she had returned the money with interest. The accused was demanding more interest from her, which she refused to give.

As Pramod was harassing her and threatening to parade her naked in public, she lodged a complaint at Khusrupur police station. Following her complaint, the cops asked Pramod Singh to join the probe in the police station and he went there for questioning on Saturday.

The accused, after returning home, reached the house of the victim late in the night and kidnapped her with the help of his men.

Patna police managed to arrest the main accused Pramod Singh in this connection but the remaining five accused including his son Anshu Singh are still on the run.

