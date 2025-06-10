Chinese martial artist Sunny Pang to make his Indian film debut with Anshuman Jha’s ‘Lakadbaggha 2’

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Chinese martial arts star Sunny Pang, who recently shared the screen with Hollywood star Tom Hardy in "Havoc", is set to step into Indian cinema with “Lakadbaggha 2 - The Monkey Business" opposite Anshuman Jha.

Pang is known for playing the antagonist in Netflix’s action film Headshot, which officially premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2017.

Anshuman said, "I loved Sunny Sir's work in Headshot. It was a dream to work with him, let alone match him in a fight. Sunny Pang brings with him a legacy of real, visceral action. Having him in Lakadbaggha 2 is not just a casting win—it’s a statement. This sequel is going to be bigger, bolder, and more brutal in the best way possible for the world of Indian Action films."

‘Lakadbaggha 2’ is poised to be a combat spectacle, with Pang and Anshuman engaging in an intense hand-to-hand duel. The two actors flew to Bangkok to train with the action team behind the franchise - Kecha Kamphakdee & Jaika Stunts.

Sunny Pang said, “"This is my first time working on an Indian film, and the level of respect and passion I’ve experienced here has been incredible. Lakadbaggha2 (The Monkey Business) isn’t just another action film—it’s a story with soul, a fight with purpose. At its core, it champions animal rights, and that mission gives every punch, every kick, a deeper meaning. It isn't easy making a raw, real, grounded, martial arts film.”

Pang said that Anshuman leads this franchise with heart, and the entire team’s dedication is next-level.

He added: “Our training in Bangkok to shoot in Indonesia - it’s been an intense, unforgettable journey for me. And I'm truly honored to contribute to this animal lover vigilante universe. One thing’s for sure - we’re holding nothing back."

Production for Lakadbaggha 2 is underway with the shoot being done at Kolkata and West Java in Indonesia.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.