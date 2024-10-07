Chinese drones reportedly sneak into Indian airspace, says Himachal minister

Shimla, Oct 7 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Monday said Chinese drones reportedly sneaked into Indian airspace likely for surveillance and espionage purposes last week.

He told the media here that the drones were spotted in Shipki La and Rishi Dogri villages in the Poo block of Kinnaur district, close to the international border.

“Multiple drones near the border were spotted in the past week by several people, who have informed me about their sightings,” said Negi, who belongs to the Kinnaur Assembly constituency.

Negi suspected the surveillance was meant for the ongoing road construction close to the Line of Actual Control. He asked the Central government to take note of the Chinese drones violating the Indian space and take necessary action.

Himachal’s districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti share a 240-km border with China.

In 2012, then Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal claimed that the drones were also sighted by the police and the Army personnel.

He had accused China of perpetually complaining about everything India did.

The Chief Minister had said at times Chinese aircraft enter Indian airspace from one side and land in Pakistan.

Sumdoh is located on the border of Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts and is manned by the state police. Beyond Sumdoh, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel are deployed.

The police normally step up security in villages located along the border in the Kinnaur district.

Sources said the ITBP has also strengthened its checkposts at Chitkul, the last Indian village on the border, and the Namgya near Khab in the Pooh subdivision.

The paramilitary ITBP guards the Chinese border and it has more than 20 outposts, including the high-security camp at Kaurik.

Himachal Pradesh shares a porous border with China and smuggling of rare species of fauna and Chinese goods like blankets and thermos flasks across the border is quite frequent.

