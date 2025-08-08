China's Xi urges all-out rescue efforts after mountain torrents cause heavy casualties

Beijing, Aug 8 (IANS) Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged all-out search and rescue efforts, as well as flood control and disaster relief work, after mountain torrents since Thursday in northwest China's Gansu Province have left 10 people dead and 33 missing as of 3:30 pm Friday.

Xi, also General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, attached great importance to the situation of the disaster triggered by continuous heavy rainfall, which hit areas including Yuzhong County of Lanzhou, the provincial capital.

The immediate task is to search for and rescue the missing people by every possible means, relocate and resettle residents in danger, minimize casualties, and restore communication and transportation as soon as possible, Xi instructed, Xinhua news agency reported.

He noted that given the recent frequent occurrence of extreme weather, local authorities and relevant departments must strengthen risk forecasting and early warning, identify and rectify hidden hazards, reinforce emergency response and on-call duty arrangements, and enhance flood control and disaster relief work with targeted measures so as to ensure people's safety during the flood season.

Premier Li Qiang, who is a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, has also ordered prompt efforts to search for and rescue people who are missing or trapped, and carry out all-out relief operations.

Noting that China is currently in a critical period of flood control, Li stressed the need to stay vigilant, fulfill duties, strengthen monitoring and early warnings of rain and flooding, and enhance disaster-prevention and response efforts.

Following the orders from Xi and Li, the Ministry of Emergency Management has dispatched a working group to the area to support local search and rescue operations.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.