Children deserve dignity: Delhi Minister promises new school building before next Board exams

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday interacted with students of a government school in Sanjay Colony, Chhattarpur, and promised to gift them a new building before the next Board exams.

“Our children deserve dignity, not neglect…Before you sit for your board exams, I will ensure this school gets a proper building,” said Sirsa during a review of civic amenities and the infrastructure of the Senior Secondary School in the colony.

He was accompanied by Member of Parliament Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and area MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar.

The Minister expressed concern over the condition of the school, where several issues were observed, including damaged tin-sheet roofing, unpainted classroom walls, worn-out benches, and an underdeveloped playground.

Addressing senior students, the Minister gave an assurance: “Before you sit for your Board exams, I will ensure this school gets a proper building. Our children deserve dignity, not neglect.”

During his inspection, the Minister interacted with the teaching staff, the school principal, and students, and assured them of the government’s immediate attention to their needs.

“Fraudsters of the previous government duped the people of Delhi in the name of an ‘education revolution.’ While they revamped liquor shops into five-star facilities, our children were left to study under tin roofs in scorching heat and rain. This is not revolution -- this is betrayal,” said Sirsa.

He added, “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the able guidance of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Government is moving beyond false promises. We are laying the groundwork for visible, lasting impact where it truly matters -- our children’s future.”

Minister Sirsa noted that while infrastructure may have been overlooked in the past by the previous governments, efforts are now being undertaken to change the on-ground civic situation.

The Minister also visited Dera village, where he interacted with local residents and heard their concerns.

He assured them that the village’s main road, drainage system, and other basic amenities would be strengthened in the coming months.

Sirsa also promised to escalate the remaining issues to the appropriate authorities to ensure swift resolution.

The Minister said, “Our government is always accessible to the public. We are committed to accountability and timely execution. All the concerns raised today will be addressed within a fixed timeframe.”

