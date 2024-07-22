Chief Russian Prosecutor visits North Korea for first time

Pyongyang, July 22 (IANS) In a first, Russia's Prosecutor General is visiting North Korea as the two countries continue to bolster ties following the summit meeting between their top leaders last month.

Igor Krasnov arrived in Pyongyang on Monday and will meet with his counterpart and discuss bilateral cooperation with other officials during his visit, his office said in a statement.

Krasnov received a warm welcome from the representatives of the Supreme Prosecutor's Office upon his arrival at the airport in the North Korean capital.

A major highlight of his visit will be the signing of a cooperation programme between the Prosecutor General's offices of Russia and North Korea for 2024-2026, along with an updated agreement.

"This visit marks a significant milestone in the relations between the prosecutors' offices of both countries, which have maintained constructive ties over the past decade based on a Cooperation Agreement signed in 2010," stated the Russian Prosecutor General's office.

On Sunday, representatives from the supervisory agency and the Military University of the Russian Ministry of Defence delivered a series of lectures in Pyongyang which majorly covered the main directions and specifics of the activities of the Russian prosecutor's office.

Moscow believes that Krasnov's visit also highlights the ongoing efforts to enhance cooperation and mutual understanding between Russia and North Korea in legal and prosecutorial matters.

Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Pyongyang - his first trip to North Korea in 24 years - at the invitation of the country's leader Kim Jong-un.

