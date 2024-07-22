Philippines bans online gaming firms

Manila, July 22 (IANS) Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos on Monday ordered a ban on online gambling firms operating in the country.

"All POGOs (Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators) are banned," vowed Marcos during his third State of the Nation address during the joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives, Xinhua news agency reported.

Marcos also instructed the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, a government-owned and controlled corporation under the Office of the President, to wind down and cease the operation of POGOs by the end of this year.

The POGO operations "have ventured into illicit areas farthest from gaming, such as financial scamming, money laundering, prostitution, human trafficking, kidnapping, brutal torture, and even murder," Marcos noted.

Marcos also said he expects the move would solve the criminal activities linked to POGOs in the Philippines.

Officials, lawmakers, and business leaders had called for a ban on POGOs, which, according to the Department of Finance, are costing the Philippines around $1.7 billion each year.

Marcos also ordered the Department of Labour and Employment to coordinate with the economic managers to find jobs for POGO workers displaced by the end of POGO operations.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.