Chhattisgarh: NIA chargesheets two Maoists in explosive supply case

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday chargesheeted two accused in a 2024 case of purchase and supply of explosives by the banned terrorist organisation Communist Party of India (CPI, Maoist) in Chhattisgarh.

The anti-terror agency, in its chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court, Jagdalpur has named Mantosh Mandal and Sela Nagarjun aka S. Nagarjun, both residents of Patnampara, District Sukma, Chhattisgarh, under various sections of Explosive Substances Act and UA(P) Act.

Sukma Police in September claimed to have busted a Maoist supply network with the arrest of the two accused and seizure of materials used in explosives from them. Two boxes of potassium nitrate, two kilograms of urea powder, three boxes of aluminium powder, one tiffin bomb, two detonators, Maoist literature, one laptop, a mobile SIM card and a mobile phone were recovered from their possession. The consignment recovered from them was meant for Naxalites.

The two men were identified as supporters/over-ground workers (OGWs) of CPI (Maoist) and were found to have been actively involved in the online purchase of explosives and other necessary items for the proscribed outfit. They were found to be in unlawful possession of such material, meant for supply to CPI (Maoist) members in the Jagargunda area of Sukma district for preparation of IEDs (Improved Explosive Devices) for use against security forces.

The state police had originally registered the case following the arrest of Mantosh and Sela on September 25, 2024. The NIA, which re-registered the case on December 23, 2024, is continuing with its further investigations.

During their interrogation, the duo told the police that they had been involved in the supply of gunpowder, explosive materials, chemicals, detonators, walkie-talkies and ration items to People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Battalion No. 1 since 2020. PLGA is the armed wing of the Communist Party of India (Maoist). The consignment recovered from them was meant for Naxalites.

