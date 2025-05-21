Chhattisgarh: Ambikapur railway station gets beautification under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

Surguja (Chhattisgarh), May 21 (IANS) A wave of excitement has swept through Chhattisgarh's Surguja district as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually inaugurate the newly modernised Ambikapur Railway Station on May 22.

The project, completed under the ambitious Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), comes as a major boost to the region’s connectivity and infrastructure.

With an investment of Rs 6.29 crore, Ambikapur Railway Station has undergone a remarkable transformation. Modern amenities, aesthetic enhancements, and upgraded passenger facilities have turned the station into a symbol of progress.

Locals see it as more than just a renovation—it’s a gift that reflects the central government's commitment to regional development.

IANS spoke to a few locals of Surguja district, who expressed their excitement and happiness.

Madhusudan Shukla, a local resident, expressed his delight: “Ever since PM Modi’s government came to power, railway stations across the country have seen continuous development. Ambikapur is no exception. With significant funding approved by the Prime Minister, the station has been completely modernised. The people of Surguja are truly happy to see such visible development.”

Deepak Yadav, another local, added: “All of us in Surguja are excited and proud. Our region had long been deprived of adequate rail facilities. But ever since PM Modi became the Prime Minister, there has been noticeable progress in the railway sector. This station is now a reflection of the new era of connectivity and growth.”

Sanju, a long-time resident of Ambikapur, echoed similar sentiments: “It’s a moment of pride. Our station has been beautified and given a modern identity. Five stations in Chhattisgarh were selected under this scheme, and Ambikapur is one of them. With Tricolour, greenery, modern facilities, and a fresh look, the station is now recognisable. We thank Modi ji and the Central Government for giving our city such emotional and infrastructural importance.”

Bharat Singh Sisodia, BJP District President of Surguja, highlighted the broader significance: “Ambikapur is not just any town—it’s a key tourist destination in Chhattisgarh. The station has been developed with a thematic design to reflect that identity. The set-up includes enhanced beautification, modern amenities, digital systems, and gardens. We’ve long fought for railway expansion in Ambikapur, and now seeing the station’s transformation under the leadership of our beloved Prime Minister makes us immensely happy. We also hope that Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will join the virtual event or visit soon.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the revamped station on May 22 via video conferencing, alongside 102 other redeveloped railway stations spread across 18 states and Union Territories.

The Amrit Bharat Station Yojana, launched in 2021 by the Centre, is on a mission to redevelop over 1,300 railway stations across the country. The scheme’s vision extends far beyond cosmetic changes. It focuses on building safe, inclusive, and tech-enabled stations that cater to the diverse needs of India’s growing railway users.

From better entry and exit points to modernised waiting halls and toilets, the stations under this scheme are being redesigned with user convenience in mind. Amenities such as escalators, lifts, and free Wi-Fi are being installed wherever necessary. Improved signage and digital information systems will help passengers navigate stations more easily. Additionally, select stations will include executive lounges and meeting zones for business travellers.

In an effort to promote local culture and commerce, the initiative also supports the ‘One Station One Product’ scheme, where stalls are allocated to showcase and sell region-specific handicrafts and produce. Landscaping, green patches, and art installations further contribute to a more eco-friendly and culturally resonant station environment.

